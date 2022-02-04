Why Install Solar Panels

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Learn how to be you OWN utility company by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/onehouseoffthegrid
tinyurl.com/1houseoffthegrid
tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
To learn how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, AND grocery bill$, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid. Ordinary people talking about why they made the switch to cleaner solar energy. Learn more on our sister "Solar for Dummies" channel at: https://youtube.com/c/solarfordummies and at: https://offgrid.solarbuyers.club To help you get 100% "off-the-grid," view a FREE copy of our catalog on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before visiting: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGridCatalog For a FREE copy of our "10 $- & Energy-Saving Tips" e-guide, visit: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers For a FREE plan to get to "net zero energy," visit: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan For a FREE 1-page list of the world's most cost-effective (and quickest payback/highest ROI) energy conservation & efficiency upgrades, visit: https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers To increase not only your health- and life-span but, most importantly, your BRAIN/MINDspan so you can continue to live off-the-grid, visit my "BetterBrain101.com -- BEYOND Bulletproof Health" channel at: https://youtube.com/c/betterbrain101 To make any video suggestions for this channel and/or to report any broken links, contact Danny Zen: Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s) voice: 1+786.441.2727 toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 text: 1+305.297.9360 e-mail: [email protected] and/or [email protected] #GoBIGGoFASTGoNOW!