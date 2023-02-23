The Great Debate about The Great Tribulation

Please subscribe and don't forget to leave a comment or give us a thumbs up if you liked the video it helps the algorithm. Thanks
Hello friend, in this bible study I look at the great debate surrounding the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Does Jesus come pre-tribulation, mid-tribulation, or post tribulation. My bible study seeks to answer the question around this debate. Its main focus is on those who believe in the pre-tribulation rapture theory. If you cannot answer my questions surrounding this debate with chapter and verse, then you are giving a mis-interpretation to scripture. And this is just one issue I am asking you to explain, because I have several which I did not address in this bible study. I welcome any and all debate on this subject matter, but as I have already stated bring scripture and not your own interpretation. Scripture must interpret scripture! GB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.