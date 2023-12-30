LEO ZAGAMI - CYBER SATAN AND THE ALIEN THREAT ARE REAL!!!

CYBER SATAN AND THE ALIEN THREAT ARE REAL!!!

A world-renowned authority on the occult side of the Vatican and the real Illuminati, Zagami is exposing for the first time, with the help of confidential documents and qualified sources, the secret plan of the elite for the establishment of a New Golden Age, built with the help of an alien AI aka Cyber Satan to enslave mankind and turn the elite into gods by 2030, before the inevitable divine retribution.



This extraordinary journey, divided into seven imaginary steps, will lead you bit by bit, like no one has done before, into the untold secrets of this increasingly dystopian reality the author branded: “New World Disorder.”



The author goes on to unveil in this book the Illuminati’s involvement with Transhumanism, their quest for immortality, the Codex Alimentarius, insect witchcraft, the shocking reality of cultured meat, and most of all, what Freemasonry and the Illuminati have been teaching in secret about Jesus, and the Gnostic heresies that will produce the Quantum Prince of Darkness that will enslave humanity.

