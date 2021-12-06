LEAKED DOCUMENT TO “APPREHEND UNVACCINATED” IS A FAKE PSYOP, BUT WHERE DID IT COME FROM???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
A document circulating online about apprehending unvaccinated people in Ontario appeared to be written by the Canadian minister of health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones but the document has been proven to be completely fake. Meanwhile secret quarantine facilities are still in operation all over Canada as the military is preparing to follow Australia’s lead when it comes to detaining and isolating anyone of their choosing all because of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why he thinks this document is a red hearing purposefully “leaked” by the Canadian military as part of their new initiative under their new organization that will use propaganda and other techniques to try to influence the attitudes, beliefs and behaviours of Canadians.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/document-calling-on-feds-to-apprehend-unvaccinated-is-fake-ontario-officials-say-1.5695423
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/forged-letter-warning-about-wolves-on-the-loose-part-of-canadian-forces-propaganda-campaign-that-went-awry
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/canadian-military-to-establish-new-organization-to-use-propaganda-other-techniques-to-influence-canadians
Canadian Military FAKE WOLVES FEAR CAMPAIGN EXPOSED! But You WON’T BELIEVE What They Are Doing NEXT!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-fake-wolves-fear-campaign-exposed-but-you-wont-believe-what-they-are-doing-now/
The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians – #PropagandaWatch
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-canadian-military-declares-war-on-canadians-propagandawatch/
The WAYFAIR CONSPIRACY Is A PSYOP RED HERRING Designed To DISTRACT YOU FROM THE TRUTH!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-wayfair-conspiracy-is-a-psyop-red-herring-designed-to-distract-you-from-the-truth/
https://www.charitytoday.co.uk/human-rights-australians-are-being-locked-in-covid-camps-and-threatened-with-fines/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/multiple-people-escape-howard-springs-quarantine-facility-darwin/100663994