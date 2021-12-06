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LEAKED DOCUMENT TO “APPREHEND UNVACCINATED” IS A FAKE PSYOP, BUT WHERE DID IT COME FROM???
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141 views • December 06, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



A document circulating online about apprehending unvaccinated people in Ontario appeared to be written by the Canadian minister of health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones but the document has been proven to be completely fake. Meanwhile secret quarantine facilities are still in operation all over Canada as the military is preparing to follow Australia’s lead when it comes to detaining and isolating anyone of their choosing all because of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why he thinks this document is a red hearing purposefully “leaked” by the Canadian military as part of their new initiative under their new organization that will use propaganda and other techniques to try to influence the attitudes, beliefs and behaviours of Canadians.

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Sources:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/document-calling-on-feds-to-apprehend-unvaccinated-is-fake-ontario-officials-say-1.5695423

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/forged-letter-warning-about-wolves-on-the-loose-part-of-canadian-forces-propaganda-campaign-that-went-awry

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/canadian-military-to-establish-new-organization-to-use-propaganda-other-techniques-to-influence-canadians

Canadian Military FAKE WOLVES FEAR CAMPAIGN EXPOSED! But You WON’T BELIEVE What They Are Doing NEXT!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-fake-wolves-fear-campaign-exposed-but-you-wont-believe-what-they-are-doing-now/

The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians – #PropagandaWatch
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-canadian-military-declares-war-on-canadians-propagandawatch/

The WAYFAIR CONSPIRACY Is A PSYOP RED HERRING Designed To DISTRACT YOU FROM THE TRUTH!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-wayfair-conspiracy-is-a-psyop-red-herring-designed-to-distract-you-from-the-truth/

https://www.charitytoday.co.uk/human-rights-australians-are-being-locked-in-covid-camps-and-threatened-with-fines/

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/multiple-people-escape-howard-springs-quarantine-facility-darwin/100663994
Keywords
childrenmilitaryvaccinepropagandagovernmentcanadadocumentpsyopunvaccinatedinjectioncovid shotpress for truth pressfortruth
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