Programação preditiva: Rakka I Répteis 👽👹

Olá!
Hoje trago uma análise do episódio 1: Rakka, da série: Oats Studios - 2017.
Na trama, alienígenas em forma de répteis invadem à Terra e escraviza a raça humana.
Explícito o black goo A gosma do abismo) e os espíritos imundos semelhantes à rãs.
A série está no catálogo da Netflix e também no Youtube.
Oats Studios - Volume 1 - Rakka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjQ2t_yNHQs
Até o próximo vídeo!
Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕
