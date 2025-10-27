💥Combined strike using Iskander-M ballistic missiles with airburst warheads & FAB bombs equipped with glide kits against UKR infantry & equipt positions near the village Vodolazhskoye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 A combined strike was carried out using Iskander-M ballistic missiles with airburst warheads and FAB bombs equipped with glide kits against Ukrainian infantry and equipment positions near the village of Vodolazhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
U.S. B-1B Lancers Near Venezuela!!
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers are currently flying over the southern Caribbean, now approaching Venezuela’s coastline.