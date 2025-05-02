How the Vatican Ruthlessly & Strategically Hides a History of Crime w/ Former Minister Kevin Annett





Former minister Kevin Annett joins the program to share his powerful 40-year mission to expose the truth and seek justice for survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools — institutions designed to systematically erase Indigenous identity and culture. He recounts what he uncovered during his ministry, including how the church retaliated against him for welcoming Indigenous voices into his congregation. Annett also reflects on how evil can disguise itself within religious institutions, manipulating well-meaning people into supporting systems of oppression without even realizing it. You can learn more about Kevin Annett on his website at https://MurderByDecree.com

