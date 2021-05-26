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DR. FRÉDÉRIC LEROY: HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF FOOD PRODUCTION - ICE AGE FARMER BROADCAST
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3349 views • May 26, 2021
ice.age.farmer


In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Dr. Frédéric Leroy, a professor in the field of food science & biotechnology at Vrije Universiteit, to detail what can only be described as an attempted hostile takeover of all human food production. Dr. Leroy outlines with studied precision the UN Food Systems Summit: the agenda to end traditional farming and ranching, the players involved (and the revolving door between big multinational food companies, think tanks/foundations, and policymakers), the movement's genesis in new age "Gaia" worship, and much, much more.

Dr. Frédéric Leroy
https://twitter.com/fleroy1974
https://aleph-2020.blogspot.com/
https://scholar.google.be/citations?user=UZ2NkN0AAAAJ

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/26/dr-frederic-leroy-hostile-takeover-of-food-production-ice-age-farmer-broadcast/

On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

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Ice Age Farmer Guilded group: (since discord banned us for being too truthy):
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The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
Keywords
meatuncontrolfarmerstechnocracyanimalslobbysustainable developmentsummitice age farmerfood productionthe club of romefood system
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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