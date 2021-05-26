DR. FRÉDÉRIC LEROY: HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF FOOD PRODUCTION - ICE AGE FARMER BROADCAST

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In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Dr. Frédéric Leroy, a professor in the field of food science & biotechnology at Vrije Universiteit, to detail what can only be described as an attempted hostile takeover of all human food production. Dr. Leroy outlines with studied precision the UN Food Systems Summit: the agenda to end traditional farming and ranching, the players involved (and the revolving door between big multinational food companies, think tanks/foundations, and policymakers), the movement's genesis in new age "Gaia" worship, and much, much more.
Dr. Frédéric Leroy
https://twitter.com/fleroy1974
https://aleph-2020.blogspot.com/
https://scholar.google.be/citations?user=UZ2NkN0AAAAJ
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/05/26/dr-frederic-leroy-hostile-takeover-of-food-production-ice-age-farmer-broadcast/
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