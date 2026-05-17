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The Kinetic Codex
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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The kinetic codex

 

Meet the men of the alliance, who war against the unseen pagan’s determined to wipe them all out, and replace God with the Serpent king.

Help show the world that Christian fiction can outsell all the trash and filth out there. And that Christian fiction doesn't have to be all rainbows, bunnies, and slightly upset people tying it all up neatly by the end of the book. This series was premised on what would happen if a group of fundamentalist Christian families were directly in the cross hairs of a group of those who worship the enemy is all his forms... and do the most unspeakable things.

I mean the extreme ends of the spectrum, at war with one another, for over a century. About families who have spent their entire lives trying to live, raise kids, and serve God, while being targets for unseen evil people. About how men pushed to the edge try to keep their wives and children safe, find the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.... without becoming them... or losing their souls....

The narrator got Jake's profession wrong. Levi's the plumber. Jake's a history professor at the local college, a bible scholar, an unknown private investigator... and so much more...  but you'll have to wait for later books to see who he REALLY is.

I've averaged three hours sleep a night this entire week working on this campaign. Please don't let my efforts be for nothing. I've written day and night for over seven years, while God has constantly warned 'Don't Get Distracted!'   And like my characters... the enemy has thrown everything imaginable at me... to distract, discourage, demean, break, leave you wondering if the call was real, the task was really from Him, and if you have the blood, guts, grit, determination, and ability to do it. Only time will tell. But I DO know... I can't do it without your help.

 

 

 

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

 

 

Keywords
spiritual warfareend timeschild traffickingdystopian fictiononline predatorsyou hold the keyrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomsaving gods childrenancient paganisma safe haventhe hourglass flipsranch havengods menintriguing truthis there any safe placekinetic christian fiction
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