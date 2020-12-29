© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rick-wiles-quot-mr.biden-will-not-be-sworn-in-as-president.he-will-be-arrested
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4065 views • December 29, 2020
Now this getting interesting....The Ukraine has released a press conferences of Biden’s Criminal History and now there’s arrest warrant out for him. He can hardly get sworn in as he the 1st USA President with criminal history!
Rick Wiles explains that a national security agent has evidence of the money that was wired from China to Hunter Biden to Joe Biden and says that Joe Biden will be arrested rather than inaugurated.
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
Rick Wiles explains that a national security agent has evidence of the money that was wired from China to Hunter Biden to Joe Biden and says that Joe Biden will be arrested rather than inaugurated.
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.