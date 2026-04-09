Lebanon: Israeli military making its move to capture the village of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon

Israeli military is making its move to capture the village of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. Bint Jbeil serves as the “Capitol of Resistance” and was a key turning point in the 2006 war that turned the tide in favor of Hezbollah known as “The battle of Bint Jbeil”.

Capturing Bint Jbeil would only serve as a symbolic victory for Israel to encourage and intensify its efforts in defeating Hezbollah once and for all

But remember, God has a plan and Hezbollah is prepared for the impossible!

Adding: from an Israel media source pictured, description:

Israel is preparing for a possible return to full-scale fighting in Gaza as the deadline for Hamas to accept a US demand to disarm expires Thursday.

Nickolay Mladenov, head of the Board of Peace, is expected to meet Hamas representatives in Turkey the same day to receive their formal response.

Adding, from Evil, lying, murderous, satanist, Israel's Minister of Defense, Katz:

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization is desperate for a ceasefire, and its Iranian backers are also pressuring and threatening it, out of grave fear that Israel will crush Hezbollah. The IDF is prepared and ready to respond forcefully if Iran fires at Israel.

Over 200 terrorists were eliminated yesterday in Operation ‘Eternal Darkness,’ bringing the total number of those eliminated in this campaign to over 1,400. Hezbollah is stunned by the depth of the incursion and the scale of the strike." - Israel Katz

Adding:

Security official: If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations

A senior security official told Tehran Times:

➡️Stopping the war against Hezbollah has been, and will remain, an important part of Iran’s plan.

➡️If attacks against Lebanon do not stop, there will be no negotiations.

➡️Since last night, following Iran’s threat, the intensity of attacks has decreased, and Hezbollah has also inflicted heavy blows on the enemy.