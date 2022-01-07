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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
THURSDAY JANUARY 06, 2021
EPISODE #2766 - 8AM
EP 2766-8AM RED ALERT! AG GARLAND HINTS AT INDICTING TRUMP; ALEX JONES; ROGER STONE, ET. AL. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19760
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