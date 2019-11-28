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Top 10 Scary Things Robots Have Said
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29 views • November 28, 2019
Top 10 Scary Things Robots Have Said
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Hello and welcome back to the Most Amazing Channel on the internet. I am your host Rebecca Felgate and today we are talking about the Top 10 Scary things Robots have Said. Stephen Hawking famously that artificial intelligence could spell the end to the human race. The man was one of the greatest genius of our lifetime and beyond and we recently lost him to the universe. I want to dedicate this video to him…I guess we will see one day if he was right!
Subscribe To The Vlog Channel: http://bit.ly/2m8XhIR
Hello and welcome back to the Most Amazing Channel on the internet. I am your host Rebecca Felgate and today we are talking about the Top 10 Scary things Robots have Said. Stephen Hawking famously that artificial intelligence could spell the end to the human race. The man was one of the greatest genius of our lifetime and beyond and we recently lost him to the universe. I want to dedicate this video to him…I guess we will see one day if he was right!
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