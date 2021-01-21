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MINDBENDING: DID THE WORLD BANK / IMF JUST DROP THE EU PROJECT?! And much more...
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450 views • January 21, 2021
Two weeks ahead of the Digital Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum, the main financiers behind #TheGreatReset set directions for the coming years that don't seem to include EU in its current form and shape. And no mention of The Great Reset, New World Order mentioned like 6 times. More details on https://SILVIEW.media
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