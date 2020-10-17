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Pope Calls For UN To Be World Authority, & Other NWO Calls; The Insidious World Takeover By Jesuits (MIRRORED)
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388 views • October 17, 2020
Pope Calls For UN To Be World Authority, & Other NWO Calls; The Insidious World Takeover By Jesuits (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/rH5hEHcqb2A
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/10/04/pope-francis-calls-for-giving-united-nations-organization-real-teeth/
Obey UN?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBOeHudjqGM
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2019/09/18/really-pope-francis-must-we-obey-the-united-nations-and-the-evil-it-commands/
http://www.fulcrum7.com/blog/2019/3/13/vatican-urges-religions-to-support-uns-sustainable-development-goals
https://ignatiansolidarity.net/blog/2018/06/19/jesuit-catholic-climate-declaration-paris-climate-agreement/
https://www.technocracy.news/pope-announes-global-compact-on-education-for-new-humanism/
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/09/29/pope-francis-reminds-christians-migrants-and-refugees-should-be-welcomed-around
https://www.cnbc.com/2015/07/10/pope-calls-for-new-economic-order-criticizes-capitalism.html
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/02/06/tax-the-rich-pope-francis-calls-for-global-wealth-redistribution/
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/pope-francis-there-no-hell
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/scalfari-pope-francis-told-me-jesus-incarnate-was-man-not-all-god
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/02/04/pope-francis-worlds-religious-leaders-we-build-future-together-or-there-will-be-no
https://www.charismanews.com/opinion/75125-pope-francis-leading-imam-sign-covenant-pushing-us-toward-one-world-religion
https://www.charismanews.com/opinion/75191-after-signing-one-world-religion-covenant-pope-francis-makes-his-next-push
Ex Jesuit Alberto Rivera and others Speak on Jesuit infiltration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boBdrbODm3s
Ex Nun Exposes Jesuits and Shares Remedies AN URGENT CALL TO ALL AMERICANS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boBdrbODm3s
Trump Is A Jesuit Coadjutor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZmyVS4OeHg
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/rH5hEHcqb2A
All links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/10/04/pope-francis-calls-for-giving-united-nations-organization-real-teeth/
Obey UN?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBOeHudjqGM
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2019/09/18/really-pope-francis-must-we-obey-the-united-nations-and-the-evil-it-commands/
http://www.fulcrum7.com/blog/2019/3/13/vatican-urges-religions-to-support-uns-sustainable-development-goals
https://ignatiansolidarity.net/blog/2018/06/19/jesuit-catholic-climate-declaration-paris-climate-agreement/
https://www.technocracy.news/pope-announes-global-compact-on-education-for-new-humanism/
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/09/29/pope-francis-reminds-christians-migrants-and-refugees-should-be-welcomed-around
https://www.cnbc.com/2015/07/10/pope-calls-for-new-economic-order-criticizes-capitalism.html
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/02/06/tax-the-rich-pope-francis-calls-for-global-wealth-redistribution/
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/pope-francis-there-no-hell
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/michael-w-chapman/scalfari-pope-francis-told-me-jesus-incarnate-was-man-not-all-god
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/02/04/pope-francis-worlds-religious-leaders-we-build-future-together-or-there-will-be-no
https://www.charismanews.com/opinion/75125-pope-francis-leading-imam-sign-covenant-pushing-us-toward-one-world-religion
https://www.charismanews.com/opinion/75191-after-signing-one-world-religion-covenant-pope-francis-makes-his-next-push
Ex Jesuit Alberto Rivera and others Speak on Jesuit infiltration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boBdrbODm3s
Ex Nun Exposes Jesuits and Shares Remedies AN URGENT CALL TO ALL AMERICANS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boBdrbODm3s
Trump Is A Jesuit Coadjutor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZmyVS4OeHg
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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