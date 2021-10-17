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Ronald Reagan and the Pope!!
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47 views • October 17, 2021
Ronald Wilson Reagan, and the VATICAN RESTORE FULL TIES AFTER 117 YEARS
https://www.nytimes.com/1984/01/11/world/us-and-vatican-restore-full-ties-after-117-years.html
Ronald Reagan and the Pope!!
https://reformation.org/reagan-and-pope.html
Ex-Jesuit Priest Exposes Who Is Behind The Pandemic - Jesuits And The Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JHR9jgNLKNMO/
Reagan's Point Man in Afghanistan -
William Joseph Casey
Born: 13-Mar-1913
Birthplace: Queens, NY
Died: 29-Jan-1987
Roman Catholic (Jesuit) - University: BS, Fordham University (1934)
https://www.nndb.com/edu/538/000068334/
University: Catholic University of America
https://www.nndb.com/edu/613/000082367/
Law School: St. John's University School of Law (1937)
https://www.nndb.com/edu/556/000079319/
Executive summary: Reagan's CIA Director, 1981-87
Knight of Malta - https://www.nndb.com/org/433/000053274/
https://www.nytimes.com/1984/01/11/world/us-and-vatican-restore-full-ties-after-117-years.html
Ronald Reagan and the Pope!!
https://reformation.org/reagan-and-pope.html
Ex-Jesuit Priest Exposes Who Is Behind The Pandemic - Jesuits And The Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JHR9jgNLKNMO/
Reagan's Point Man in Afghanistan -
William Joseph Casey
Born: 13-Mar-1913
Birthplace: Queens, NY
Died: 29-Jan-1987
Roman Catholic (Jesuit) - University: BS, Fordham University (1934)
https://www.nndb.com/edu/538/000068334/
University: Catholic University of America
https://www.nndb.com/edu/613/000082367/
Law School: St. John's University School of Law (1937)
https://www.nndb.com/edu/556/000079319/
Executive summary: Reagan's CIA Director, 1981-87
Knight of Malta - https://www.nndb.com/org/433/000053274/
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