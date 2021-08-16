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MrE: All Nations Have Been Deceived by Pharmakeia 'Sorcery'[16.08.2021]
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33 views • August 16, 2021
Revelation 18:23 is happening now.
23 The light of a lamp will never shine in you again, and the voices of a bride and bridegroom will never call out in you again. For your merchants were the great ones of the earth, because all the nations were deceived by your sorcery (Pharmakeia)”
https://biblehub.com/revelation/18-23.htm
MreHistory
1367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVnfJgd1cyb5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
23 The light of a lamp will never shine in you again, and the voices of a bride and bridegroom will never call out in you again. For your merchants were the great ones of the earth, because all the nations were deceived by your sorcery (Pharmakeia)”
https://biblehub.com/revelation/18-23.htm
MreHistory
1367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVnfJgd1cyb5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
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