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COVID Vaccines Damaging Eyes and Causing Blindness
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3681 views • May 04, 2021
Nearly 20 thousand cases of damage to the eyes including blindness have been reported by people in Europe, who took any of the three commonly used COVID 19 vaccines. Eye damage following COVID vaccination, mainly with AstraZeneca’s and Pfizer’s vaccines include pain, irritation, swelling, dryness, eye hemorrhage, and blindness among many others. More than 300 cases of blindness have been reported among the vaccine recipients so far.
Read the full story at https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/19916-eye-disorders-including-blindness-following-covid-vaccine-reported-in-europe.
Read a shorter version at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/covid-vaccines-causing-eye-damage-and-blindness/.
Read the full story at https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/19916-eye-disorders-including-blindness-following-covid-vaccine-reported-in-europe.
Read a shorter version at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/covid-vaccines-causing-eye-damage-and-blindness/.
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