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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Ηχου Γ.ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Οι ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΙ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΥΝ την ΑΓΓΛΙΑ οχι ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ 5-4-1941
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177 views • March 06, 2020
ΗΧΗΤΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ με ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΔΙΑΓΓΕΛΜΑ του Γ.ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ που ΘΑΒΟΥΝ στην ΕΛΛΑΔΑ τα ΜΜΕ-ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟΙ απο το 1940.Η ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΗ στην ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ 10ΕΤΙΩΝ.Ο ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ & η ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ γινεται ΚΑΤΑ των ΑΓΓΛΩΝ & την ΑγγλοΔΟΥΛΗ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗ του ΒΑΣΙΛΕΑ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΥ Β.που ΗΤΑΝ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΣ του ΤΣΩΡΤΣΙΛ απο το 1938 ενω το ΚΑΘΕΣΤΩΣ ΜΕΤΑΞΑ ΕΥΕΡΓΕΤΗΘΗΚΕ απο τον Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ απο το 1936-40
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