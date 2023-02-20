20/2/23 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME TWICE UNSAFE FLY REPORTS 28129, 28130, MISCONDUCT REFS: 242-4B2-135-D58-818

0D5-2A3-140-BD0-EB8
18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress.
20/2/23 G-CGNE, 28132
"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." H Thompson
THE AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.
I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.
http://www.torturedinamerica.org/
/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always
being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my
case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a
dark helicopter.
Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.
20070139247
12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.
A SAMPLE OF LOW FLY BREACHING (PASSING DIRECTLY OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL) GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.