LEO ZAGAMI - Ratzinger’s Funeral Mass on January 5th, 2023, [Number 23 in Illuminati Symbology]

300 Years of Masonic Infiltration

https://www.tldm.org/news56/300-years-of-masonic-infiltration.htm/

The number 23 is seen by many to have a mystical significance, with writers and rock acts among those who have been fascinated by it, as I also point out in my latest book Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 8: From the Rise of the Antichrist, To the Sound of the Devil and the Great Reset.

https://leozagami.com/2022/12/31/ratzingers-funeral-mass-on-january-5th-2023-and-the-number-23-in-illuminati-synchronicity/

Pope Ratzinger was no Saint, but he was Kept in Isolation from 2020 after his Book with Cardinal Sarah Infuriated Bergoglio!

A papal conclave was held in 2005 after Pope John Paul II died, with 115 cardinals participating. Among them were Cardinals Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina and Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger of Germany, who eventually became Benedict XVI. The ballot results are those leaked by an anonymous cardinal to the press: According to the leak, Ratzinger got 84 votes and Bergoglio got 26 in the final tally. During his period in office, at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Joseph Ratzinger took disciplinary measures against some outspoken liberation theologians in Latin America in the 1980s, and Jesuit priest Anthony de Mello, a friend of Bergoglio. In 1983, he also issued the Declaration on Masonic Associations which drew on Clarification concerning the status of Catholics becoming Freemasons and restated the Catholic Church’s prohibition against Catholics becoming Freemasons.

But Bergoglio, a Jesuit and a Freemason, eventually made it to the Petrine ministry 8 years after Ratzinger’s election as Pope Francis, with the support of the Jesuits and the liberal members of the so-called St Gallen Mafia or lodge, that was able to blackmail Ratzinger out of office for his cover-up of various pedophilia scandals involving the clergy, so they could, in turn, take over the entire church and destroy any remnants of Christianity present in Catholicism with their One World Religion Masonic project that Pope Francis officially kickstarted in 2019 with the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration or Abu Dhabi agreement, and reaffirmed in the Encyclical “Fratelli tutti” that was signed by Pope Francis October 3, 2020, in Assisi (Italy).

https://leozagami.com/2023/01/02/pope-ratzinger-was-no-saint-but-he-was-kept-in-isolation-from-2020-after-his-book-with-cardinal-sarah-infuriated-bergoglio/





















