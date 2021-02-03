NWO-WEF Puppet/Shill Robert Downey Jr wants us to eat INSECTS to save the planet

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The world leader in natural insect protein and fertilizer production, Ÿnsect uses pioneering proprietary technology protected by 260 patents to transform Molitor mealworms into premium, high-value ingredients for humans, pets, fish and plants. From its purpose-built state of the art fatma, Ÿnsect offers an organic, long-term sustainable solution to accelerating consumption of protein and plants. Ÿnsect is currently building its second production unit, the first carbon negative and largest vertical farm in the world.
From https://www.ynsect.com/en/
Further Info :
Robert Downey Jr. Fronting the Push for You to Eat Bugs:
https://dailystormer.su/robert-downey-jr-fronting-the-push-for-you-to-eat-bugs/
Source : https://twitter.com/wef/status/1356543421050142721