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A tutti gli Zombi: l’uso della mascherina 30 Aprile 2020
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1214 views • December 05, 2020
Ennesimo video bannato da Youtube del 30 Aprile 2020 (oggi è il 4 Dicembre 2020)
link dell'articolo medico
https://www.ogginotizie.info/rubriche/salute/patrizia-gentilini-medico-oncologo-ed-ematologo-luso-della-mascherina/
link dell'articolo medico
https://www.ogginotizie.info/rubriche/salute/patrizia-gentilini-medico-oncologo-ed-ematologo-luso-della-mascherina/
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