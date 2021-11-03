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Active War: Biden Officially Announces Plan to Shut Down All US Energy Production
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280 views • November 03, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down The Long-Term Strategy of the United States document and how the collapse of society must precede the globalist Great Reset takeover.
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