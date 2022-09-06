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This is why President Trump is killing the Federal Reserve
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248 views • September 06, 2022
The FED In 15 Minutes
The Federal Reserve Is Not Federal. This is the shortest, best and easiest to understand video in existence on the subject of the corrupt world banking scam. The game is almost over, God is going to see to it that all their bogus money will be worthless. This is how God is going to see that we the people retake our finances, governments and world!
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