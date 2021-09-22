5G TYRANNY | DR. BENJAMIN BENULIS | HEALING AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE

Meet Dr. Benjamin BenulisI'm Dr. Benjamin Benulis. People with autoimmune disease work with me to reverse their condition once and for all. Because most are sick of dealing with chronic pain, chronic fatigue, embarrassing digestive issues and all kinds of sensitivities to foods, chemicals, weather etc. Having come down with myself and unable to get help from the medical system, I know first hand what you're going through.-GO TO-Our Mission: To Protect Neighborhoods by Promoting Better, Safer TechnologiesWe are Arizona residents working with physicians, scientists, attorneys, and researchers all over the country to educate and protect against the proven health, ecological, environmental, and property damages caused by microwave radiation. We can help you protect yourself and your family as well as empower you to work with your City Council to protect your neighborhood.