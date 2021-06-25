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VACCINATION RATES FOR THE CDC, YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS! FAUCI RULES FOR THE NOT FOR ME!
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160 views • June 25, 2021
NEW! DID YOU KNOW COLLEGES HAVE A HIGHER VACCINATION RATE THAN CDC EMPLOYEES? YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS VIDEO!
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