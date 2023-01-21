2011 video, shows exactly how we got here

This video from 2011, is most interesting because it tells of the very things that have led up to today's situation. When you have two points. you can draw a straight line between them, continuing the line straightforward to see what the future holds. War is all about frequency weapons now. The Covid jab had several recipes. Just to name three. Lucky people got the sterilization concoction. Less lucky people compromised their immune system. Unlucky people got their vascular system shredded by graphite.





The Serpents Agenda's keep getting updated due to the advancements of technology. We can press up to the W.E.e F.uckers lipflapping on their Two Stooges Show to get a feel on what's in their head. They can't keep up with technology, it seems. A.I. is now 32x faster all of us combined and will be over 1000x faster by 2030. Agenda 21, mentioned in this video, has come and gone.





Anyway, the opportunity to stop it is a moment in history. Finding out that there is no military conflict in Ukraine has convinced me to distrust all' information. I'm in the abandoned side of a small Ukrainian Village, largly in disregard, waiting to see how it all comes down. If this is The Matrix, I want a harem of beautiful women with enough money to keep them drunk, and in silk and furs. Well now, I already have it with a visit to the Bolshoi Ballet Theatre. Cпасибо )