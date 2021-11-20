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Lockdown Protests in Netherlands Turn Violent.
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92 views • November 20, 2021
1. Police Confront Demonstrators as Lockdown Protests in Netherlands Turn Violent. No more lockdowns. People have had enough of this fascist BS.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-police-confront-demonstrators-as-lockdown-protests-in-netherlands-turn-violent/
2. Biden “Angry And Concerned” Over Rittenhouse Verdict. Now Soros mob will go out and burn everything down. Very irresponsible by the dement Pedophile.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-angry-and-concerned-over-rittenhouse-verdict/
3. Government dont want you to know that aquired natural immunity is much better than taking the vaxx. Pfizer can hide data 55 years.
https://www.brighteon.com/1a37b61f-b0c9-473d-a15c-a73393a76674
4. Dad said"Pfizer vaccine killed our baby". This also is a warning how dangerous it is not looking at facts from both sides. The information was there but they missed it.
https://www.brighteon.com/7c8dd401-b5a7-477c-a067-7167f168b58f
5. Sex Trial Of The Century Begins: Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Justice. Well, two years after the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein, his old sex trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell is finally going on trial.
https://www.brighteon.com/08c27a49-a2e9-4c4e-8074-6c8112198a3e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-police-confront-demonstrators-as-lockdown-protests-in-netherlands-turn-violent/
2. Biden “Angry And Concerned” Over Rittenhouse Verdict. Now Soros mob will go out and burn everything down. Very irresponsible by the dement Pedophile.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-angry-and-concerned-over-rittenhouse-verdict/
3. Government dont want you to know that aquired natural immunity is much better than taking the vaxx. Pfizer can hide data 55 years.
https://www.brighteon.com/1a37b61f-b0c9-473d-a15c-a73393a76674
4. Dad said"Pfizer vaccine killed our baby". This also is a warning how dangerous it is not looking at facts from both sides. The information was there but they missed it.
https://www.brighteon.com/7c8dd401-b5a7-477c-a067-7167f168b58f
5. Sex Trial Of The Century Begins: Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Justice. Well, two years after the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein, his old sex trafficking partner Ghislaine Maxwell is finally going on trial.
https://www.brighteon.com/08c27a49-a2e9-4c4e-8074-6c8112198a3e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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