❗️Our task is to defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region in the shortest possible time - Putin in camo, today part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Our task is to defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region in the shortest possible time - Putin
Vladimir Putin instructed to "give special thought" to the creation of a security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Earlier today I posted his arrival to this meeting in Kursk region. He is rarely seen in camo. Will post 2 more short clips. Cynthia
Here's clip 1 of Putin's arrival: https://www.brighteon.com/6ef5e8bf-167b-496d-8d04-86fabd3c2762