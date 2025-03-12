❗️Our task is to defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region in the shortest possible time - Putin in camo, today part 2

❗️Our task is to defeat the enemy entrenched in the Kursk region in the shortest possible time - Putin

Vladimir Putin instructed to "give special thought" to the creation of a security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Earlier today I posted his arrival to this meeting in Kursk region. He is rarely seen in camo. Will post 2 more short clips. Cynthia

Here's clip 1 of Putin's arrival: https://www.brighteon.com/6ef5e8bf-167b-496d-8d04-86fabd3c2762



