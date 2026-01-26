Retired United States Army officer Daniel Davis:



⚡️"We are standing on the precipice of war with Iran." I am issuing a stark warning about a looming catastrophe.



⚖️ This is a "war of choice," not defense, but a reckless "war of choice" driven by power-hungry elites that ignore the cost of human life.



🇺🇸 This trajectory is in "direct violation of the United States Constitution" and our very moral foundation.



📉 "It is a war of lust... a desire of men with power that want to wield that power to the destruction of other human beings." No thought for the fallout—just greed for more power or profit.



💥"Don't let this anti-American war lust drag us into disaster. Watch now before it's too late.”



🛑 This isn't just a foreign policy error; it is a choice that could "destroy the U.S. from within."



