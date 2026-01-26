© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Retired United States Army officer Daniel Davis:
⚡️"We are standing on the precipice of war with Iran." I am issuing a stark warning about a looming catastrophe.
⚖️ This is a "war of choice," not defense, but a reckless "war of choice" driven by power-hungry elites that ignore the cost of human life.
🇺🇸 This trajectory is in "direct violation of the United States Constitution" and our very moral foundation.
📉 "It is a war of lust... a desire of men with power that want to wield that power to the destruction of other human beings." No thought for the fallout—just greed for more power or profit.
💥"Don't let this anti-American war lust drag us into disaster. Watch now before it's too late.”
🛑 This isn't just a foreign policy error; it is a choice that could "destroy the U.S. from within."
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!