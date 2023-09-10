Catherine Austin Fitts – Globalists Plan to Seize Assets Through Invisible Weapons Systems

Catherine Austin-Fitts joins Maria Zeee to expose the globalist tactics to seize your land and assets through invisible weapons systems as we recently saw through Maui, detailing the tactics they will use as they move towards their ultimate goal of the New World Order.
September 2, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.