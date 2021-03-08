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Томас Коуэн "Связь SARS-CoV-2 c COVID-19 не доказана до cих пор!"
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42 views • March 08, 2021
Американский врач Томас Коуэн (Dr. Thomas Cowan) объясняет, что причинно-следственная связь между возбудителем и болезнью устанавливается стандартной лабораторной процедурой состоящей из нескольких обязательных этапов. Но всё дело в том, что никто и никогда не проводил этой процедуры не только для установления причины заболевания COVID-19 но и для таких заболеваний как СПИД, Гепатит С, Корь и других.
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://brandnewtube.com/v/WxqenF
Дополнительно:
Доктор Томас Коуэн указывает на фальсификацию CDC вируса COVID-19: https://aizen-tt.livejournal.com/2316615.html
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://brandnewtube.com/v/WxqenF
Дополнительно:
Доктор Томас Коуэн указывает на фальсификацию CDC вируса COVID-19: https://aizen-tt.livejournal.com/2316615.html
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