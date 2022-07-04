© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pi1eb92d
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Steve K. Bannon: On this June 4th, we don’t just celebrate the second anniversary of the foundation of the New Federal State of China, but really the rise of a new China and new Chinese. What the New Federal State of China and has accomplished in the last two years has demonstrated to the world that Chinese people are ready for freedom and Chinese people are capable to govern themselves. The fellow fighters from the farm all over the world are the cutting-edge of the most important social and political movement in the world. And the only way Lao Bai Xing and the Chinese people, this great civilizations can have freedom is on your shoulders.