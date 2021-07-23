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IT BEGAN
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20 views • July 23, 2021
https://JeffreyPrather.com
Didn't end with the slaying of the 300 at Thermopylae. It began.
It didn't end with the slaughter at Sand Creek. It began.
It didn't end with the fall of the Alamo. It began.
It didn't end at Ford's Theater. It began.
It didn't end at Pearl Harbor. It began.
It didn't end at the Lorraine hotel. It began.
It didn't end on 9-11. It began.
And here and now, you arrogant and ignorant, evil and foolish, traitors and enemies foreign and domestic.
Nothing is ended.
You have awakened the American giant and filled us with a terrible resolve.
Your masks won't silence us.
Your shutdowns won't stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
You're not as disciplined as the British.
You're not as organized as the Nazis.
You're not as fierce as the Imperial Japanese.
You're not as brutal as ISIS.
WE BEAT THEM ALL!
Freedom is never given. It is earned. It is won.
It is fought for.
It is taken.
So take it.
Buy the framed print at https://jeffreyprather.com/product/it-began-framed-print/
Didn't end with the slaying of the 300 at Thermopylae. It began.
It didn't end with the slaughter at Sand Creek. It began.
It didn't end with the fall of the Alamo. It began.
It didn't end at Ford's Theater. It began.
It didn't end at Pearl Harbor. It began.
It didn't end at the Lorraine hotel. It began.
It didn't end on 9-11. It began.
And here and now, you arrogant and ignorant, evil and foolish, traitors and enemies foreign and domestic.
Nothing is ended.
You have awakened the American giant and filled us with a terrible resolve.
Your masks won't silence us.
Your shutdowns won't stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
You're not as disciplined as the British.
You're not as organized as the Nazis.
You're not as fierce as the Imperial Japanese.
You're not as brutal as ISIS.
WE BEAT THEM ALL!
Freedom is never given. It is earned. It is won.
It is fought for.
It is taken.
So take it.
Buy the framed print at https://jeffreyprather.com/product/it-began-framed-print/
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