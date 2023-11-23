Create New Account
'HAMAS PROTESTS AT MACY'S SATANIC PARADE EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

UN-REAL! HAMAS SOROS PROTESTORS BLOCK MACY'S SATANIC PARADE. THE WORTHLESS NYC COPS COPS JUST SATAND AROUND. THEY EARN 100,000 A YEAR AND CAN'T EVEN DO THEIR STUPID JOB. NO WONDER AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN NOW. HELL! IF CHRISTIANS OR PATRIOTS DO THIS THEY WOULD BE JAILED AND THE KEYS THROWN AWAY. AMERICAS ILLEGAL SYSTEM LETS CRIMINALS GO FREE NOW! AMERICA HAS GONE INSANE...YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL BASTARDS ARE COMING AFTER ALL OF US NOW...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

