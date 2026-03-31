More Info: Iranian Sleeper Cells & Military Bases 03/31/2026

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Multiple waves of unauthorized drones recently spotted over strategic US Air Force Base in Louisiana. The Sightings raised concerns because Barksdale houses long-range B-52 bombers and plays a critical role in command and control of the Air Force Nuclear Defense Capabilities.
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00:00Sleeper Cells
05:21Iran Destroyed Battlefield
07:14Multiple Waves
12:30Problems Sleeper Cells can Create