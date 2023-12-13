Ukraine Hoax

Over the past 2 years, the deep state has carried out one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the American people.

Ukraine is one of the largest boondoggles in history.

Team [Bidan] is now threatening Americans: Pay the oligarchs — or else.





“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, ‘we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia.’ Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.”

— Tucker Carlson · 3:16 PM · Dec 7, 2023





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News | Zelensky Just Got Embarrassed By U.S. Congress In Shameful Money Grab (12 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/TarqUndHKX8