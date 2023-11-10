Create New Account
Targeted Individuals With Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 20 hours ago

Targeted Individuals experience continual and torturous bursts of various frequency weapons. The damage can be physical, mental or, emotional.  Is there hope?  What can you do?Connect With Celeste On LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I2IDRLTf3QdxbnnFDAfs6_qKL9ZVlQLQ/view?usp=sharing

frequencytorturetargeted individualti

