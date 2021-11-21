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Nibiru in the clouds
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294 views • November 21, 2021
there is no covid only depopulation agenda here's why.
Revelation 12:12 ►
Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them! But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.”
Matthew 24:22 ►
“If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.
Revelation 12:12 ►
Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them! But woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short.”
Matthew 24:22 ►
“If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.
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