FATALISM: Anecdotal conversation #742

In this video I share with you a conversation I had with a stranger in
the comment section of a youtube video. And yes, the comment section of
the internet is depressing. It teaches us that illiteracy is much more
common than we thought it was prior to the invention of the internet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.