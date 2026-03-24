UK Doctor Censored, Anne Archer, Spiritual Healing, Dr Luba Diangar, Monicor Frequency Technology - The RSB Show 3-23-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: UK Doctor License Threat, Anne Archer Butcher, Spiritual Healing, Vibrational Medicine. Blatta Americana, Gut Microbiome Recovery Study, Dr Luba Diangar, Monicor Frequency Technology, Question of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/uk-doctor-license-threat-anne-archer-butcher-stage-four-cancer-healing-journey-blatta-americana-gut-microbiome-recovery-study-dr-luba-diangar-monicor-frequency-technology-question-of-the-day-a/