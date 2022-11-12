Shared on March 24, 2022

Transcript:

DEATH IS HERE -VISION-

Shared on Mar.24/2022

Dear brothers and sisters,

I've just been led to share a brief vision I had on Feb.7/2022. I was going upstairs to my bedroom for my usual devotion. I entered my room and went to reach for the light switch. When I noticed, sitting right underneath the switch, on my accent chair, DEATH. It was a black figure wearing a black garment with a black hood over its head. It held a scythe. It was so unexpected it shocked me. The Holy Spirit has been ministering to me for months regarding the numerous deaths that we will be witnessing, too many to count or bury. I will share some of the verses below. On the same night of my vision, I briefly went over to 444News, and found 2 messages as confirmation. I will have the links in the description box.





1. 'THE TERMINATOR: THE VIRUS OF DEATH!!', by Avidan

https://444prophecynews.com/the-terminator-the-virus-of-death-avidan/





2. 'WARNING FOR CANADA: THE SPIRIT OF DEATH COMES!', by Elizabeth Marie

https://444prophecynews.com/warning-for-canada-the-spirit-of-death-comes-elizabeth-marie/



This second one was also confirmation to a prophecy I released on Oct.31, 2021 entitled, 'Repent Canada'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2w-SmiE2k44&t=7s





Nah 3:3-4 The horseman lifteth up both the bright sword and the glittering spear: and there is a multitude of slain, and a great number of carcases; and there is none end of their corpses; they stumble upon their corpses: 4 Because of the multitude of the whoredoms of the wellfavoured harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms, and families through her witchcrafts.



Amos 8:3 And the songs of the temple shall be howlings in that day, saith the Lord God: there shall be many dead bodies in every place; they shall cast them forth with silence.

Jer. 9:21-22 For death is come up into our windows, and is entered into our palaces, to cut off the children from without, and the young men from the streets. 22 Speak, Thus saith the Lord, Even the carcases of men shall fall as dung upon the open field, and as the handful after the harvestman, and none shall gather them.

Jer. 25:33 And the slain of the Lord shall be at that day from one end of the earth even unto the other end of the earth: they shall not be lamented, neither gathered, nor buried; they shall be dung upon the ground.

---------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.





