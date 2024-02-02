Time to COME HOME AGAIN...

Posted 3November2023 Abraham's Legacy:



Am Yisrael, it's time we stop chasing "their" cheers and instead awaken to our inner strength, unashamed of who we are, "Orr Lagoyim". The time to return is NOW - Let's COME BACK HOME AGAIN!



My greatest hope with this film is that it doesn't simply inspire but rather that it inspire each of us to ACTION. It may seem impossible to drop everything and return back to our homeland, but isn't that what we pray for day in and day out? The power to return is in our hands, we simply need to heed the wake up call of Hashem and make the journey; to head out on our very own "Lech Lecha".



I do not own this footage or music - just did the edit. This message has been in my heart for several years and I hope it inspires you.



Song Rights: The Greatest Showman | "From Now On" Lyric Video | Fox Family Entertainment

