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Dr Samuel White NHS GP Speaks About The Fraud
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170 views • September 03, 2021
"Dr Samuel White
Hi, everyone. My name is Dr. Sam, I just want to share a story with you today about how I came to resign at the beginning of the year really. I had a job for life, I was a partner in a GP practice. I’ve been a doctor since 2004, so 17 years, the last 11 in general practice. Also, until recently working in the emergency department. A few years before that, I helped run a pallative care hospice as well. I had to go because that was the only thing I could do, really, because of the lies, and the lies over the last year or so have been so vast, it’s been impossible to stomach or tolerate. I went to medical school in good faith, because I wanted to help people and make a difference. And that’s not what’s happened this year. And it’s been as if my hands and those of many other doctors and nurses who perhaps have been afraid to come forward, have had their hands tied behind their backs."
Read more here: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/06/dr-samuel-white-nhs-gp-speaks-about-the-fraud/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Hi, everyone. My name is Dr. Sam, I just want to share a story with you today about how I came to resign at the beginning of the year really. I had a job for life, I was a partner in a GP practice. I’ve been a doctor since 2004, so 17 years, the last 11 in general practice. Also, until recently working in the emergency department. A few years before that, I helped run a pallative care hospice as well. I had to go because that was the only thing I could do, really, because of the lies, and the lies over the last year or so have been so vast, it’s been impossible to stomach or tolerate. I went to medical school in good faith, because I wanted to help people and make a difference. And that’s not what’s happened this year. And it’s been as if my hands and those of many other doctors and nurses who perhaps have been afraid to come forward, have had their hands tied behind their backs."
Read more here: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/06/dr-samuel-white-nhs-gp-speaks-about-the-fraud/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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