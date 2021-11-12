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Divine Image Destroyed
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132 views • November 12, 2021
You Are The Third Temple
The Name of GOD is written in your DNA
To willfully except the DNA altering JAB You have willfully erased the name of the CREATOR from your temple.
Like a painter or sculptor signs their name to their works so too did our CREATOR
Without His name you are now a forgery.
The Name of GOD is written in your DNA
To willfully except the DNA altering JAB You have willfully erased the name of the CREATOR from your temple.
Like a painter or sculptor signs their name to their works so too did our CREATOR
Without His name you are now a forgery.
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