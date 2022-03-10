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Australia You'll Own Nothing and You'll Be Happy
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76 views • March 10, 2022
From UKACTION
The Scott Morrison Government the Liberals have spent $1 billion on their Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to move everyone to an "access model", which is really a life by subscription where the World Economic Forum says you will "own nothing and be happy".
The Scott Morrison Government the Liberals have spent $1 billion on their Digital Economy Strategy. It aims to move everyone to an "access model", which is really a life by subscription where the World Economic Forum says you will "own nothing and be happy".
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