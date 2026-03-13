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I’ve Never Made Something Like This Before — Because Staying Silent Isn't an Option
Man in America
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In this special episode, I share something very different from my usual show: an original three-and-a-half-minute short film and spoken-word piece, “The Dark Night of the Soul,” created in response to the Epstein files to capture that moment when you realize the system was never what you thought. It’s a visual poem about seeing the names on the list, children treated like cattle, the masks coming off, and asking why they’re showing us their cards now — and whether we’ll go back to bread and circuses or turn off the distractions, stand together under God, and refuse to look away. I also explain why this could be a rare unifying moment and how it ties into my upcoming Survivor Stories series with victims of ritual abuse and trafficking. Dark Night of the Soul Video Link: https://jiii.io/l9uxir Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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