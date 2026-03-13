I’ve Never Made Something Like This Before — Because Staying Silent Isn't an Option

In this special episode, I share something very different from my usual show: an original three-and-a-half-minute short film and spoken-word piece, “The Dark Night of the Soul,” created in response to the Epstein files to capture that moment when you realize the system was never what you thought. It’s a visual poem about seeing the names on the list, children treated like cattle, the masks coming off, and asking why they’re showing us their cards now — and whether we’ll go back to bread and circuses or turn off the distractions, stand together under God, and refuse to look away. I also explain why this could be a rare unifying moment and how it ties into my upcoming Survivor Stories series with victims of ritual abuse and trafficking. Dark Night of the Soul Video Link: https://jiii.io/l9uxir Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/