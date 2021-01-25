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the ONLY & HUMANE way to "open up"!!!
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21 views • January 25, 2021
Have a small to medium sized, family/partner run business? Getting devastated by this "coved19" PLANEDemic and sociopathic, tyrannical government's so-called "orders"? Here is how the living man/woman "opens back up"...
1.) Totally reject the religion that you are a "citizen", "resident", "licensed", "permit holder" etc. and LEARN how and why being in the state of a "Living Man / Woman" makes YOU your own ruler and NOT the evil religion of government/"authority"!
2.) Network with other private business in your area and defend and support each other from the order following tyrants in clown uniforms with badges and guns and their parasitical, war criminal politician FALSE "elites".
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Video features: MOI! (Eric Bochene), Larken Rose & Douglas "fuck your rights" Ducote
Larken's channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarkenRose
Douglas' channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCidw9vuO3Mu5VXnUMFc1H0g
____________________________________
If you appreciate this content and wanna support me via a show of appreciation, you can donate via PayPal at: paypal.me/ericbochene
Subscribe, Learn, Share, Shop, Donate and much more at the official Website:
https://SansMemetics.net/
Follow on:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sansmemetics
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@SansMemetics
for NOT MUCH LONGER... Follow on:
You(FILTH)Tube: https://www.youtube.com/SansMemetics
Face(FILTH)Book: https://www.facebook.com/SansMemetics-354985121817880/
1.) Totally reject the religion that you are a "citizen", "resident", "licensed", "permit holder" etc. and LEARN how and why being in the state of a "Living Man / Woman" makes YOU your own ruler and NOT the evil religion of government/"authority"!
2.) Network with other private business in your area and defend and support each other from the order following tyrants in clown uniforms with badges and guns and their parasitical, war criminal politician FALSE "elites".
____________________________________
Video features: MOI! (Eric Bochene), Larken Rose & Douglas "fuck your rights" Ducote
Larken's channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/LarkenRose
Douglas' channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCidw9vuO3Mu5VXnUMFc1H0g
____________________________________
If you appreciate this content and wanna support me via a show of appreciation, you can donate via PayPal at: paypal.me/ericbochene
Subscribe, Learn, Share, Shop, Donate and much more at the official Website:
https://SansMemetics.net/
Follow on:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sansmemetics
Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@SansMemetics
for NOT MUCH LONGER... Follow on:
You(FILTH)Tube: https://www.youtube.com/SansMemetics
Face(FILTH)Book: https://www.facebook.com/SansMemetics-354985121817880/
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