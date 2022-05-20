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The Sound of the 7 Trumpets (Shofar)
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87 views • May 20, 2022
Another piece of drumming related to the book of revelation, when the 7 trumpets (Shofarim) will sound
The last surely will be the most interesting...
Will we hear it audible here on earth?
Recorded in January 2022
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
The last surely will be the most interesting...
Will we hear it audible here on earth?
Recorded in January 2022
The video is also linked on my website under videos:
https://bindernowski.com/category/drum-prophecy/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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